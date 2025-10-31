Shepherd hat-trick as West Indies sail to 3-0 T20 series sweep of T20 against Bangladesh

The West Indies completed a dominant 3-0 sweep over Bangladesh, with Romario Shepherd’s hat-trick and twin fifties from Ackeem Auguste and stand-in captain Roston Chase securing a 5-wicket victory in the third T20I at Chattogram.

The series sweep was a morale booster for the West Indies, who had lost seven consecutive bilateral T20I series before this tour.

Bangladesh, after a promising 107 for 2 in the 15th over, collapsed to 151 all out in 20 overs, losing eight wickets for 44 runs in the final 5.3 overs at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram on Thursday.

Shepherd’s hat-trick, spanning two overs, accounted for three of those late wickets. Shepherd only realised his hat-trick after Jason Holder informed him at mid-off.

West Indies began their chase cautiously, with Mahedi Hasan removing Alick Athanaze early. Amir Jangoo, despite a lucky escape, accelerated with a 34 off 23 balls, hitting 5 crisp boundaries and a huge six.

Auguste followed with a flamboyant innings featuring 5 sixes, while Chase added his fourth T20I fifty, both benefitting from dropped catches by Bangladesh.

Rishad Ahmed removed both Auguste and Chase in the 16th over, but the West Indies were already in command.

Bangladesh’s innings had been anchored by Tanzid Hasan’s 62-ball 89 and a 63-run stand with Saif Hassan, but successive wickets from Shepherd, Holder, and Pierre in the final overs throttled the push in the final overs.

Shepherd’s hat-trick marked Bangladesh’s eighth T20I collapse to a single bowler in such fashion.