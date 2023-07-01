England chase 371 after Australia all out for 279

Australia were all out for 279 as England fought back on an attritional fourth day of relentless short-pitched bowling in the second Test at Lord's on Saturday.

England took eight wickets for 149 to leave themselves a victory target of 371 to square the series.

If achieved, it would be the highest successful fourth innings run chase ever in a Lord's Test, beating the 342 West Indies hunted down to beat England in 1984.

Australia began the day in command on 130-2 having bowled England out on Friday for 325 for a lead of nearly 100.