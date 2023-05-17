England's Anderson targets return to full fitness for Ashes

England's James Anderson said he is expecting to return from his groin injury in "a couple of weeks" but the veteran fast bowler will not aim for a comeback for the one-off Test against Ireland so that he can be fully fit in time for the Ashes.

Anderson suffered a groin injury playing for Lancashire last week but was named in the 15-man squad for the Test against Ireland from June 1. The first Ashes Test is at Edgbaston from June 16.

The 40-year-old is England's leading bowler in Tests, with 685 wickets, and is crucial to their chances after fellow pacer Jofra Archer was ruled out of the Ashes with an elbow injury.