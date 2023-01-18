    বাংলা

    Magala, Jansen return to S Africa ODI squad for England series

    The series starts in Bloemfontein on Jan 27 and will conclude in Kimberley five days later

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Jan 2023, 03:02 PM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2023, 03:02 PM

    South Africa have handed recalls to all-rounders Sisanda Magala and Marco Jansen for the three-match home One-Day International series against England that starts later this month.

    Temba Bavuma has retained the captaincy despite a poor run of form in white ball cricket in what is a squad with a familiar look to it.

    With newly appointed white-ball team coach Rob Walter starting his contract on Feb 1 as he returns to South Africa from seven years working in New Zealand, new coach of the test side Shukri Conrad will lead the squad.

    The series starts in Bloemfontein on Jan 27 and will conclude in Kimberley five days later. The teams last met in a three-match series in England last July that finished 1-1 after the final game in Leeds was abandoned due to rain.

    South Africa squad:

    Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

    RELATED STORIES
    South African batsman Amla announces retirement at 39
    Amla announces retirement
    The talismanic Proteas batsman scored 18,672 runs for the Proteas across the three formats from 2004-2019
    Bangladesh Women U19s beat Sri Lanka to advance to Super 6 at T20 World Cup
    U19 Tigresses edge Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup
    Bangladesh put up a fine show with the bat after their crushing win over Australia
    Kohli, Siraj help set ODI record as India smash Sri Lanka
    Kohli, Siraj help India set record with SL rout
    Kohli smashes an unbeaten 166, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes in his 110-ball display
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Australia - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 1, 2019 Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in action
    BBL players fume over 'bizarre' rule
    Two batsmen were each awarded six runs after hitting the roof when they could have been caught out instead

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher