Bairstow hits 97 runs for Yorkshire on injury comeback

Jonny Bairstow scored 97 runs for Yorkshire's second string against Nottinghamshire on his return from a leg injury, as the England batsman looks to build his fitness ahead of the home Ashes series against Australia.

Bairstow struck 13 fours and two sixes in his 88-ball display at Headingley on Tuesday and is expected to feature for Yorkshire's first-choice team next week.

The wicketkeeper-batsman had not played since suffering a freak injury on a golf course in September, which ruled him out of the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup and test series in Pakistan and New Zealand.