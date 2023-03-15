Shanto, Litton rise to career-best rankings after Bangladesh's historic T20 sweep over England

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das have raced to their career-best rankings in T20Is after Bangladesh’s historic series sweep of world champions England.

Shanto smashed 40-plus scores in all three low-scoring matches of the series and was adjudged Player of the Series.

He jumped 68 spots to 16th in the latest rankings for T20 batters published by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday.

The left-handed batter scored 51 in the first game Chattogram before remaining unbeaten for 46 and 47 in the following games.