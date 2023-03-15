Shanto, Litton rise to career-best rankings after Bangladesh's historic T20 sweep over England

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das have raced to their career-best rankings in T20Is after Bangladesh’s historic series sweep of world champions England.
Shanto smashed 40-plus scores in all three low-scoring matches of the series and was adjudged Player of the Series.
He jumped 68 spots to 16th in the latest rankings for T20 batters published by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday.
The left-handed batter scored 51 in the first game Chattogram before remaining unbeaten for 46 and 47 in the following games.
Litton failed to capitalise on starts in the first two games but hit a match-winning 73 in the third tie on Tuesday and climbed nine places to 22nd to match his previous best.
England’s Dawid Malan scored 53 on Tuesday to move up by one place into seventh while other English batters saw their rating points drop.
India’s Suryakumar Yadav retained the top spot on the list followed by Pakistan pair Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam in second and third, respectively.
In T20 bowlers’ rankings, left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman leapt up 16 places to 20th, while skipper Shakib Al Hasan improved nine spots to equal 24th with New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi.
Having bowled brilliantly through the limited-overs series, Taskin Ahmed moved up seven spots to 41st to sit alongside Australia’s Mitchell Starc. Seamer Hasan Mahmud also improved to 47th on the list.
Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga remained at the summit of the bowlers’ list with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan in second and Aussie seamer Josh Hazlewood third.
Shakib retained the top spot for allrounders in the format.