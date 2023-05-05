    বাংলা

    Pakistan should not experiment with middle-order, says Imam

    The middle order has not enjoyed the same success as top order, with batters between No. 4 and No. 7 averaging just 26.9 since the 2019 ODI World Cup

    Reuters
    Published : 5 May 2023, 07:44 AM
    Updated : 5 May 2023, 07:44 AM

    Pakistan's underperforming middle-order has been a concern but opener Imam-ul-Haq said they should not experiment with it and should instead go for consistency with only a few one-day internationals (ODI) left before the World Cup later this year.

    Pakistan have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in their five-match ODI series at home to New Zealand, thanks to contributions from top-order batsmen Imam, Fakhar Zaman and captain Babar Azam.

    But the middle order has not enjoyed the same success, with batters between No. 4 and No. 7 averaging just 26.9 since the 2019 ODI World Cup.

    "We don't have time to do experiments," Imam told reporters on Thursday. "With Agha (Salman), Shadab (Khan) and (Mohammad) Nawaz, we have enough power-hitting to improvise. It's just a matter of giving them confidence.

    "Their stats aren't as big as we have in the top three and it's tough for them because they get five to six overs but their chip-in is impactful and useful."

    Pakistan, third in the ODI rankings, are due to face New Zealand in the fourth match later on Friday followed by the final game on Sunday.

    They are then scheduled to play three ODIs against Afghanistan in August before the Asia Cup in September.

    The ODI World Cup will be held in India in October and November, where Pakistan will fight for their second title having last won in 1992.

    "We have only two games left (against New Zealand) and it's really very important to go into a bigger tournament, you have to be settled as much as you can with your main players," Imam added.

    "We have less cricket and I don't think we have enough time to find a workaround."

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan - Dec 8, 2022. Pakistan's Babar Azam addresses a news conference following the practice session.
    Captain Azam hits unbeaten century as Pakistan down NZ
    The skipper smashed 101 off 58 balls and enjoyed a 99-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan before the fall of the first wicket
    Cricket - Third Test - Pakistan v England - National Stadium - Karachi, Pakistan - December 16, 2022. England's Ben Stokes addresses a news conference following the practice session.
    Stokes out for a week after latest setback: Fleming
    Fleming did not elaborate on the new injury but ruled out the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder immediate return to action in the Indian Premier League
    Cricket - Second ODI - Bangladesh v England - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - March 3, 2023 England's Jason Roy celebrates after reaching his century.
    Kolkata sign England's Roy to fill Iyer and Shakib void
    All-rounder Shakib, currently leading Bangladesh in a one-off Test against Ireland in , conveyed his unavailability citing national team commitments
    @BLACKCAPS/Twitter
    McConchie shines on debut but NZ crash to series loss
    The 31-year-old skipper's 64 from 45 balls proved in vain as New Zealand's chase of Pakistan's 287 for six in Karachi fell short

    Opinion

    Aloptogin Tushar’s masterful representation of figures
    Takir Hossain
    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain