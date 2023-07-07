Wickets tumble as England skittle Australia out but struggle to capitalise

However, the dismissals of both openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, along with new number three Harry Brook, before the close of play left the hosts feeling like they had missed another opportunity in this tightly-contested series.

"It is a special feeling, to get five wickets," Wood said. "I was chomping at the bit to get going.

"I was most pleased I was able to move the ball and that is what got me the wickets today. The top players in the world play fast balls well, so I think it is that movement that made the difference.

"The partnership that Marsh and Travis Head had dragged them back into it but if the sun is out tomorrow and we can bat well we can get it back in our favour."