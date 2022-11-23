Sri Lanka hands Karunaratne suspended ban after disciplinary inquiry

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday handed bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne a suspended one-year ban from all forms of cricket following a disciplinary inquiry into violations committed at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The SLC did not elaborate on how Karunaratne breached "several clauses" of its player agreement but said the player had pleaded guilty to all the charges levelled against him. He was also fined $5,000, the board said in a statement.