Pakistan appoint Aqib as interim white-ball head coach

Former fast bowler Aqib Javed has been appointed Pakistan's interim white-ball coach until next year's Champions Trophy, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday.

Aqib, who earlier coached the United Arab Emirates, will take over Pakistan's interim coaching duties from Jason Gillespie, who assumed charge following the resignation of Gary Kirsten last month.

Aqib will also continue to serve as a senior member of the Pakistan men's selection committee and "will be assigned additional responsibilities following the conclusion" of the Champions Trophy.

"The PCB will initiate the recruitment process for a permanent white-ball head coach, aiming to complete the appointment by the end of the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled from 19 February to 9 March," the board said in a statement.

Gillespie, who is currently overseeing Pakistan in their white-ball tour of Australia, will however continue to be the test coach and will unite with the squad for a series against South Africa in December.

Pakistan will next tour Zimbabwe for a white-ball series, starting from Nov 24.