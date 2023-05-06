England fast bowler Sciver-Brunt retires from international cricket

England right-arm seamer Katherine Sciver-Brunt announced her retirement from international cricket on Friday, bringing the curtain down on her 19-year career during which she took 335 wickets across all formats.

Sciver-Brunt, who retired from Test cricket last year, was part of England's triumphant 2009 World Cup team, winning the player of the match in the final against New Zealand, while she also won the tournament a second time in 2017 on home soil.

The 37-year-old, who made her England debut in 2004, has also won four Ashes series and has been capped 267 times.