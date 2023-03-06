Fifties from Shakib, Mushfiqur, Shanto help Bangladesh post 246 in last ODI against England

Bangladesh scored 246 with half-centuries from Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Nazmul Hossain Shanto in the last ODI against England in Chattogram.

Shanto (53) along with Mushfiqur (70) fashioned a 98-run recovery stand in the third wicket after losing two early wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday.

Shakib (75) came into the middle with Bangladesh on 115 for 3. He paired with Mushfiqur for 38, then with Afif Hossain (15) for 49 to push the innings in the middle overs.