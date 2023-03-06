    বাংলা

    Fifties from Shakib, Mushfiqur, Shanto help Bangladesh post 246 in last ODI against England

    A recovery stand between Mushfiqur and Shanto keeps the innings afloat before Shakib guides them to a decent total

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 March 2023, 09:58 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2023, 09:58 AM

    Bangladesh scored 246 with half-centuries from Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Nazmul Hossain Shanto in the last ODI against England in Chattogram.

    Shanto (53) along with Mushfiqur (70) fashioned a 98-run recovery stand in the third wicket after losing two early wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday.

    Shakib (75) came into the middle with Bangladesh on 115 for 3. He paired with Mushfiqur for 38, then with Afif Hossain (15) for 49 to push the innings in the middle overs.

    Shakib laced his 71-ball knock with seven boundaries while regularly rotating the strike before Jofra Archer (3-35) took him out in the penultimate over.

    Sam Curran and Adil Rashid bagged two wickets apiece to bowl Bangladesh out inside 48.5 overs.

    England won the first two games of the series turning this game to a dead rubber.

