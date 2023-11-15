    বাংলা

    Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after World Cup exit

    He captained Pakistan in all three formats starting October 2019, and led them to number one in ICC One Day International (ODI) rankings for the first time in May

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Nov 2023, 03:21 PM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2023, 03:21 PM

    Babar Azam stepped down as Pakistan's cricket captain on Wednesday, days after a group stage exit from the World Cup.

    Pakistan slid from the spot after finishing fourth in Asia Cup and fifth in the World Cup.

    "It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call," the 29 year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    "I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication."

    His resignation comes two days after Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel stepped down.

    Azam is ranked by ICC as a top five batsman in all three formats, and is Pakistan's most successful captain in T20 Internationals with 42 wins.

