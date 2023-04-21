    বাংলা

    Rawalpindi hailstorm ends NZ hopes of T20 series win in Pakistan

    The Black Caps reached 164 for five when the hail started falling with seven deliveries remaining in their innings

    Reuters
    Published : 21 April 2023, 04:29 AM
    Updated : 21 April 2023, 04:29 AM

    A dramatic hailstorm at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium forced the abandonment of the fourth Twenty20 (T20) between Pakistan and New Zealand on Thursday, ending the tourists' hopes of winning the five-match series.

    The Black Caps made a promising start to their bid to level up the series at 2-2 and had reached 164 for five when the hail started falling with seven deliveries remaining in their innings.

    Mark Chapman, who contributed an unbeaten 71 to the tally from 42 balls, said it quickly became apparent that play would not be resumed.

    "Hail wasn't something we thought was on the cards. It whited out the whole outfield, it was something we hadn't seen before," the middle order batter said.

    "We're looking forward to that fifth game. Even drawing a series against a very strong Pakistan side in their own conditions is no mean feat."

    The final T20 takes place in Rawalpindi on Monday and will be followed by a five-match ODI series between the two nations starting on April 27.

    RELATED STORIES
    Blackcaps/Facebook
    Rauf's 4-wicket haul helps Pakistan ease past NZ
    The bowling display of Haris Rauf swung the game in Pakistan's favour as the 29-year-old recorded his best-ever figures in a T20 international
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan - Dec 8, 2022. Pakistan's Babar Azam addresses a news conference following the practice session.
    Captain Azam hits unbeaten century as Pakistan down NZ
    The skipper smashed 101 off 58 balls and enjoyed a 99-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan before the fall of the first wicket
    Sri Lanka's cricket coach Mickey Arthur speaks during a news conference at the National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan December 17, 2019.
    Pakistan appoints Arthur director of cricket
    The Johannesburg-born 54-year-old is Derbyshire head coach and will now also oversee strategy for Pakistan
    New Zealand's Tom Latham against India at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain on June 20, 2021.
    Latham returns to T20s to captain NZ against Sri Lanka, Pakistan
    Kane Williamson and Tim Southee are off to their IPL duties

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan