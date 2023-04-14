In-form Gill wants to be a finisher for Gujarat in IPL

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill is not content with setting up victories for his team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and wants to seal them as well by batting to the end, the 23-year-old said after their win against Punjab Kings.

Gill is Gujarat's most prolific batsman this season, and fifth in the list of leading scorers, with 183 runs from four matches including two half-centuries.

He made 67 on Thursday before falling in the final over as defending champions Gujarat beat Punjab by six wickets.

"I feel I should have finished the match," Gill, who went for a boundary only to be bowled by Sam Curran, said after Gujarat's third win in four matches.