    বাংলা

    In-form Gill wants to be a finisher for Gujarat in IPL

    The elegant right-hander has emerged as an all-format player for India and his seven international hundreds

    Reuters
    Published : 14 April 2023, 08:51 AM
    Updated : 14 April 2023, 08:51 AM

    Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill is not content with setting up victories for his team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and wants to seal them as well by batting to the end, the 23-year-old said after their win against Punjab Kings.

    Gill is Gujarat's most prolific batsman this season, and fifth in the list of leading scorers, with 183 runs from four matches including two half-centuries.

    He made 67 on Thursday before falling in the final over as defending champions Gujarat beat Punjab by six wickets.

    "I feel I should have finished the match," Gill, who went for a boundary only to be bowled by Sam Curran, said after Gujarat's third win in four matches.

    "The wicket got tougher towards the end. It was difficult to score boundaries."

    The elegant right-hander has emerged as an all-format player for India and his seven international hundreds include a stellar 208 in a one-day international against New Zealand in January.

    Gill's unbeaten 126 off 63 balls against New Zealand in February is the highest individual score in a T20 International by an Indian batter.

    Former test batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said Gill should develop himself into a finisher, following in the examples of former India captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

    "That's how you become a great batsman," Manjrekar told Cricinfo website.

    "You've got all the talent. I mean, the guy drives off the front foot and then pulls with such authority."

    "But the Virat Kohlis and Mahendra Singh Dhonis are great T20 batters because they stay there till the end and finish the game."

    "That's a next step for him, because this was the match when he could have maybe grown in stature a little more by staying unbeaten."

    Gujarat face 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in their next game on Sunday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Scotland - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Nov 5, 2021 India's Hardik Pandya takes a catch to dismiss Scotland's Chris Greaves
    IPL's 'Impact Player' rule makes captain's job tough: Pandya
    Picking the right option from too many options is difficult, and someone will bowl less due to it, Pandya said about the new rule of a tactical substitution
    England v South Africa - ODI series - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 24, 2022 England's Jonny Bairstow walks off as the match is delayed due to rain Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo
    Bairstow ruled out of IPL
    He was forced to undergo surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle after a freak injury suffered on the golf course in September
    Cricket - Fourth Test - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - Mar 11, 2023 India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill in action.
    Gill's ton drives India's robust reply against Australia
    India lost skipper Rohit Sharma en route to 129 for one at lunch and are still 351 behind in the final Test of the series
    Rinku smashes five sixes in last over to give Kolkata famous win in IPL
    Rinku smashes 5 sixes in last over to give KKR win
    The 25-year-old capitalises on three full tosses to clear the ropes before smashing the final two balls from outside off stump over the long-on boundary

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan