Bangladesh to host England in two white-ball series

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Dec 2022, 01:33 PM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2022, 01:33 PM

    England will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016 for two white-ball series in March, both cricket boards said on Tuesday. 

    They will begin with three one-day internationals followed by three Twenty20 matches. All the matches will be held in Dhaka and Chattogram.

    The last time the teams met in 2016, England won the ODI series 2-1.

    "There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions," said Clare Connor, the England cricket board's interim CEO.

