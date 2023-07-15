From selling street food to dazzling India debut, Jaiswal scripts rags-to-riches story

From selling street food in Mumbai to winning the player-of-the-match award in his test debut in Roseau, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is international cricket's latest rags-to-riches story.

India thumped West Indies by an innings and 141 runs inside three days, a victory set up by Jaiswal's 171, which helped the visitors rack up 421-5 before they declared their innings.

It was a stellar display by the 21-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who moved to Mumbai when he was 12. There he would sell 'pani-puri', a traditional Indian snack, for pocket money and sleep in tents until a coach took him under his wing.