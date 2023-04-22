Stokes out for a week after latest setback, says coach Fleming

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes will be on the sidelines for at least another week after his latest injury setback, coach Stephen Fleming said.

Chennai spent $1.98 million to buy Stokes in the December player auction but the England Test captain has played only two of the team's six matches so far this season having sustained a toe injury.

Fleming did not elaborate on the new injury but ruled out Stokes' immediate return to action in the Indian Premier League after Chennai's seven-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.