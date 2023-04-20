England coach McCullum will not face action over betting adverts

England head coach Brendon McCullum will not face further action regarding his association with a betting company, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

The former New Zealand captain faced scrutiny last week when he appeared in advertisements for 22Bet India, a Cyprus-registered online bookmaking company.

"Discussions have been ongoing with Brendon over the last few days, and the matter has been considered from an employer and regulator perspective," an ECB spokesperson said.