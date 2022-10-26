Rain washes out New Zealand-Afghanistan clash at T20 World Cup

Rain could yet influence the standings in Group 1, with a poor weather forecast on Friday in Melbourne where Australia play England after Ireland meet Afghanistan at the MCG.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Wednesday's washout made the Black Caps' first-up thrashing of hosts Australia all the more precious.

"I definitely think it helps," he told reporters.

"I think (Ireland's win) also shows there are no easy games right through the tournament either.

"So that's good for cricket. It does make our pool a little bit predictable."