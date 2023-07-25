    বাংলা

    Pakistan in lead before rain plays spoilsport in Colombo

    Pakistan were 178-2 when rain interrupted play, already taking a 12-run lead on the rain-hit second day in their first innings

    Reuters
    Published : 25 July 2023, 03:21 PM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 03:21 PM

    Pakistan eclipsed Sri Lanka's meagre first-innings total of 166 but could not press on as heavy rain allowed only 10 overs of play on the second day of the second test in Colombo on Tuesday.

    Having added 33 runs to their overnight total, Pakistan were 178-2 when rain interrupted play, which was eventually called off in the afternoon.

    Play will start 15 minutes earlier on Wednesday with Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique (87) and captain Babar Azam (28) hoping to bat Sri Lanka out of the contest.

    Pakistan are 1-0 up in the two-test series having won the opening match in Galle by four wickets.

    RELATED STORIES
    A boy covers his face from smoke as a health worker fumigates against mosquitoes in a residential area, as Sri Lanka tries to curb dengue fever across the island in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jul 12, 2023.
    WHO warns of dengue risk as cases near historic highs
    About half of the world's population is now at risk, according to a specialist at the World Health Organisation
    Demonstrators protest inside the President's House, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jul 9, 2022. REUTERS
    Sri Lanka parliament passes anti-corruption bill without vote
    The bill aims to improve governance in the crisis-hit country as part of requirements linked to a $2.9 billion bailout from the IMF
    Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Ali Sabry attends a news conference to explain the country's stand on a resolution on its human rights situation which will be discussed at the UN Human Rights Council, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sept 5, 2022.
    Sri Lanka to focus on energy projects with India during presidential visit
    The two countries want to expand and develop the Trincomalee harbour into a major port
    A general view of the main port in Colombo, Sri Lanka Jun 29, 2023.
    Sri Lanka cuts key rates amid easing inflationary pressures
    The island nation plunged into crisis last year as its foreign exchange reserves ran out and food and energy prices spiralled

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen