Miller confident South Africa can ace the chase in World Cup

Both of South Africa's defeats at the 50-overs World Cup came while chasing but batter David Miller does not think this is a major concern for them heading into the business end of the showpiece tournament.

South Africa have secured their semi-final spot after six wins in eight matches and the top half of their batting order had been in red-hot form before they came unstuck against India in their last match when they were skittled for 83.

They have looked more comfortable setting targets but Miller said they are also usually at ease chasing a total.