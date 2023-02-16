Australia desperately seek Green boost to level series against India

Australia captain Pat Cummins expects another trial by spin in the second Test against India but finds himself grappling with selection dilemmas as he tries to lock in the playing XI for the match in New Delhi beginning on Friday.

World number one Australia succumbed to an innings defeat inside three days of the opening Test in Nagpur where Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin wreaked havoc on a turning track.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green missed the opener with finger injuries but are on the mend.

Green's return would allow Australia to harness uncapped Matt Kuhnemann with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy in a three-pronged spin attack at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"Having a right-hander helps and him providing our fifth bowling option also helps," Cummins told reporters of Green's possible return.

"He's a big player, it certainly helps the team function well from batting and bowling.