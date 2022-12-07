    বাংলা

    Mehidy’s maiden ton helps Bangladesh to set 272 target for India

    He and Mahmudullah added 148 for the seventh wicket to rescue the Tigers’ innings

    News Desk
    Published : 7 Dec 2022, 11:51 AM
    Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh's hero of the first ODI, pulled off another remarkable effort with the bat, hitting his first ODI century off just 83 balls to pull the Tigers out of the pits of 69 for 6 and post a challenging 271 for 7 in the second ODI in Dhaka.

    He stitched a record seventh-wicket stand of 148 with Mahmudullah, who scored 77, to put the pressure back on India.

    They were cautious at the start but found the boundaries regular in the middle overs, and Mehidy took 30 runs off the last two overs to reach his century on the final ball of the innings.

    Another low-scoring match seemed in the making when Bangladesh lost their top order early to the movement and pace of Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik, before Washington Sundar removed the experienced duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim in the space of six balls.

    But Mahmudullah and Mehidy steered them out of troubled waters as Mahmudullah dropped anchor and Mehidy played the attacking role. Mehidy cashed in on the depleted pace attack - one bowler short because Deepak Chahar had a stiff hamstring and couldn't bowl after his initial three overs.

    Bangladesh won the toss again, but chose to bat this time instead of chasing as they did in the first ODI, which was played on the same ground in Mirpur.

    Bangladesh changed their bowling combination by picking left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed instead of pace bowler Hasan Mahmud, who was their most expensive bowler in the opening ODI.

    India made two changes, one of which was forced. Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of some back stiffness and was replaced by Umran Malik, who came into the squad as a replacement for Mohammed Shami. And with Axar Patel fit again, he replaced fellow left-arm spinning allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed.

