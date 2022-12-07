Mehidy’s maiden ton helps Bangladesh to set 272 target for India

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh's hero of the first ODI, pulled off another remarkable effort with the bat, hitting his first ODI century off just 83 balls to pull the Tigers out of the pits of 69 for 6 and post a challenging 271 for 7 in the second ODI in Dhaka.

He stitched a record seventh-wicket stand of 148 with Mahmudullah, who scored 77, to put the pressure back on India.

They were cautious at the start but found the boundaries regular in the middle overs, and Mehidy took 30 runs off the last two overs to reach his century on the final ball of the innings.

Another low-scoring match seemed in the making when Bangladesh lost their top order early to the movement and pace of Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik, before Washington Sundar removed the experienced duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim in the space of six balls.