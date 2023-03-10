Cummins' mother passes away, Australia to wear black armbands

Australia players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for skipper Pat Cummins's deceased mother on day two of the ongoing fourth and final test against India, the touring side said on Friday.

Regular captain Cummins flew home after the second test in Delhi to be with his mother, Maria, who had been in palliative care.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight," Cricket Australia said in a tweet.