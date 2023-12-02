    বাংলা

    Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Heat to retain WBBL title

    After opting to bat, captain Tahlia McGrath (38) and Laura Wolvaardt (39) combined for a 66-run partnership to take Adelaide to 125-5

    The Adelaide Strikers claimed their second straight Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) title on Saturday with a three-run win over Brisbane Heat in a thrilling final that went down to the wire at the Adelaide Oval.

    After opting to bat, captain Tahlia McGrath (38) and Laura Wolvaardt (39) combined for a 66-run partnership to take Adelaide to 125-5.

    Spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington then restricted Brisbane with three wickets, two of which came in the final over. The chase went down to the last ball, with Nicola Hancock only managing a single when she needed to hit a boundary to avoid defeat.

    "We called it last year. We were sitting in the changerooms, we said 'we're not done, we want to go back-to-back'. And we've had that fight, that determination all year," McGrath said.

