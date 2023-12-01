Rohit, Kohli skip white-ball leg of South Africa tour

Skipper Rohit Sharma and batter Virat Kohli will skip the white-ball leg of India's upcoming tour of South Africa, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

Rohit and Kohli were part of the India team who lost to Australia in the final of the 50-overs home World Cup earlier this month.

In Rohit's absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the three-match T20 series beginning in Durban on Dec 10.

Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul will take charge for the three one-day internationals that follow before Rohit and Kohli return for the two-test series.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had requested the board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

India dropped middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane while Cheteshwar Pujara could not force his way back in, with both seemingly at the end of their international careers.

Seamer Mohammed Shami was picked for the tests in Centurion and Cape Town subject to him passing a fitness test.