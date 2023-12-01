    বাংলা

    Rohit, Kohli skip white-ball leg of South Africa tour

    In Rohit's absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the three-match T20 series

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Dec 2023, 12:41 PM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2023, 12:41 PM

    Skipper Rohit Sharma and batter Virat Kohli will skip the white-ball leg of India's upcoming tour of South Africa, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

    Rohit and Kohli were part of the India team who lost to Australia in the final of the 50-overs home World Cup earlier this month.

    In Rohit's absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the three-match T20 series beginning in Durban on Dec 10.

    Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul will take charge for the three one-day internationals that follow before Rohit and Kohli return for the two-test series.

    "Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had requested the board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

    India dropped middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane while Cheteshwar Pujara could not force his way back in, with both seemingly at the end of their international careers.

    Seamer Mohammed Shami was picked for the tests in Centurion and Cape Town subject to him passing a fitness test.

    India's test squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna'

    India's T20 squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

    India's ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (captain), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar

    RELATED STORIES
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 India's Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his half century
    Hosts India dominate World Cup team of the tournament
    The team includes six Indians and two Austalians in the line-up
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 5, 2023 India's Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli in action running between the wickets REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    India raise hopes of third WC triumph
    A century from Virat Kohli and a five-wicket haul from Ravindra Jadeja spurred the host nation to a 243-run win over South Africa
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 5, 2023 India's Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his 49th century, equalizing with Sachin Tendulkar's record of most number of ODI centuries
    Kohli marks 35th birthday with record-equalling century
    While Tendulkar scored his 49th century in his 451st ODI innings, Kohli reaches the landmark in his 277th innings
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 5, 2023 India's Virat Kohli celebrates with Ravindra Jadeja after reaching his 49th century, equalizing with Sachin Tendulkar's record of most number of ODI centuries REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    India crush South Africa
    Jadeja and Shami wreak havoc after Kohli ton before the Proteas fall to only their second defeat, dismissed for 83

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp