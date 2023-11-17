S Africa lost but did not choke v Australia, says coach Walter

South Africa coach Rob Walter is "incredibly proud" of the team's fight despite their semi-final loss against Australia at the 50-overs World Cup and does not think the "choker" tag applies to them.

South Africa could not progress beyond the last four of the showpiece event again but they played impressive cricket to finish the group stage as the second-placed team.

They comprehensively beat Australia in a group match last month but could not replicate the same performance in Thursday's semi-final clash at the Eden Gardens.

They could not really recover from a top order meltdown and managed a below-par total of 212, which Australia chased down with 16 balls to spare.

While a combination of bad luck and nerves stymied them in previous World Cups, South Africa fought tooth and nail this time defending a small total before Australia eked out a narrow three-wicket win.