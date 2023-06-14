England's Moeen says one-word message prompted Ashes return

It took a one-word message from England captain Ben Stokes for spin all-rounder Moeen Ali to come out of his Test retirement and join the squad for the Ashes series against Australia beginning at Edgbaston on Friday.

Moeen played the last of his 64 Tests nearly two years ago before quitting the format but left-arm spinner Jack Leach's unavailability through injury prompted an unlikely comeback for the 35-year-old.

"Ashes?" read the message from Stokes, which Moeen conceded he did not take seriously.

"I hadn't heard the news on Leachy at the time so I just said 'LOL' (laugh out loud), thinking he's taking the mick," Moeen told reporters at his home ground in Birmingham.