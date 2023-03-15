England's whitewash in Bangladesh an 'eye-opener', says Mott

"That one hurts. To finish the way we did will leave a bit of a sour taste in our mouths. It should act as a real eye-opener on where we need to improve."

England were short on batters for the series after Tom Abell and Will Jacks were forced to withdraw due to injuries, and Mott defended the decision to not call up replacements.

"There was a realisation that we were probably better off investing in some batters here and putting them under pressure in these games. You only learn from your mistakes," Mott added.

"The opportunities they were given here will give them time to reflect and when we get into pressure situations in World Cups, I am confident that it will have been the right decision."