Australia to host Test series v Pakistan and West Indies

Teams from three countries will tour Australia next summer, Cricket Australia said on Sunday, with the men's Test fixtures taking place during a truncated window in December and January.

Australia's men's team, the World Test Championship finalists, will play Pakistan in three Tests from Dec 14-Jan 7, before taking on the West Indies in a two-Test series from Jan 17-29.

The Pakistan series begins in Perth, followed by the traditional Boxing Day and New Year Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.