New Zealand, Pakistan collide after contrasting campaigns

You get the impression, however, that that is pretty much the way Pakistan like it.

"Shadab (Khan) actually said something very significant in the dugout the other day, he said: 'Welcome to Pakistan cricket'," team mentor Matthew Hayden said on Tuesday.

"Meaning that on any given day, anything can happen. When Netherlands beat South Africa, it was a significant moment for us in the tournament and as a result of that, I feel that there was very much an uplifting of tempo in our group."

If Pakistan will be looking to ride the momentum of their great escape from the group, New Zealand will be relying on a tried and tested philosophy as they seek to reach the final against India or England.

"We're just focusing on one game at a time as we have done throughout this tournament," said captain Kane Williamson.

"And now we're in a semi-final, which is a nice place to be, but it's about cricket and the type of cricket we want to commit to and keep playing and that will be our focus."

Blue skies are forecast for the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday for what could be an intriguing contrast between two well-balanced teams boasting some fine pace bowling.

For some, the match has echoes of the 1992 50-overs World Cup in Australia, where Pakistan scraped into the last four before beating tournament favourites New Zealand in the semis and England in the final.

Williamson was reluctant to ascribe to one of Pakistan's finest hours in white ball cricket -- they also won the T20 World Cup in 2009 -- as being any sort of precedent.

"I was two," he deadpanned. "There's also a rich cricketing history in New Zealand. A number of great moments."