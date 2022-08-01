    বাংলা

    Sohan out of Zimbabwe tour with finger fracture after first T20 win as captain

    The news comes after Bangladesh’s first T20 win under his captaincy

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 July 2022, 08:32 PM
    Updated : 31 July 2022, 08:32 PM

    Bangladesh T20I skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan has been ruled out of the rest of the Zimbabwe tour with a fracture in his left index finger after leading the Tigers to their first win since taking over as captain.

    Sohan injured the finger while keeping wicket during the second match of the series at Harare Sporting Club on Sunday, which Bangladesh won to level the series.

    He did not need to bat as Litton Das’s half-century propelled Bangladesh to the seven-wicket victory after a brilliant five-for by Mosaddek Hossain restricted the hosts to 135.

    An X-ray after the match confirmed the condition of Sohan’s finger. “It takes around three weeks to recover from such an injury. It means we won’t get him in the final T20 as well as the ODI series,” said physio Muzadded Alpha Sany.

    Bangladesh lost the first T20 after Zimbabwe scored massive 205, but the Tigers fought well through the end with Sohan’s 26-ball 42.

    Bangladesh Cricket Board did not name a vice-captain for the T20 squad of this series.

    Now Litton is likely to captain the final match. He had led Bangladesh in one T20 during last year’s New Zealand tour.

    RELATED STORIES
    'Friendly Games' have an edge when India play Pakistan at cricket
    'Friendly Games' have an edge when India play Pakistan
    While the India and Pakistan rivalry is centred around men's cricket, the women fully understand its significance and their increasing role in it.
    Mosaddek, Litton star as Bangladesh level T20 series against Zimbabwe
    Mosaddek stars as Tigers level series
    Litton leads the batting as Bangladesh put up a convincing show
    Fit-again Chahar and Kuldeep in India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs
    India recall Chahar, Kuldeep for Zimbabwe ODIs
    India rest several frontline players, including captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Virat Kohli
    Raza, Madhevere propel Zimbabwe to win against Bangladesh in first T20
    Tigers lose Zimbabwe opener
    The batters put up a fight but the bowlers had given away too many runs

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher