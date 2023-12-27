Impending retirement spurs South Africa's Elgar to emotive Test ton

The freedom of impending retirement from the test arena allowed South Africa opener Dean Elgar to produce one of his best innings as his unbeaten 140 handed the hosts an 11-run lead over India after day two of the first Test at Centurion on Wednesday.

Last week the 36-year-old announced his intention to retire from international cricket after the two-Test series and said having made the decision he had little to lose as the home side were 256-5 at stumps in reply to India’s first innings' 245.

“I wanted to play with a bit of freedom,” Elgar said at the close of play after a knock of 211 balls that included 23 fours and saw him celebrate with gusto as he reached the milestone.

Elgar, who made his test debut in 2012 and has played 84 since, said he had gone into the contest against the highly rated Indians with confidence after a good domestic season.

“I know people say it's only domestic cricket and you still have to do the time in the middle but I've been in some really good form with the bat coming into the series and I was pretty confident. I don't have a lot to lose now, do I? It’s my last series and I want to play with a bit of freedom.”