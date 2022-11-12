England's Wood struggling to be fit for Pakistan final

Wood, who is nursing a right hip problem, missed England's brilliant 10-wicket victory over India on Thursday along with injured batsman Dawid Malan.

"I tried my best to make the last game but I couldn't bowl at the intensity and speeds required to play for England," Wood told the BBC.

"I couldn't get my hip going. Hopefully if required I can try and get it right for this game -- I don't know if I'll be able to.