Litton out of Sri Lanka clash in Asia Cup due to illness

Bangladesh will not have the services of Litton Das in their opening Asia Cup tie against Sri Lanka as the opener is yet to fully recover from fever.

The team management did not, however, replace him with any other player in the squad.

The Asia Cup, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka this edition, will kick off with Pakistan against Nepal, the newest addition to the competition, in the opener in Multan on Wednesday.

Bangladesh will then take on co-hosts Sri Lanka in Kandy the following day. The Tigers flew for Sri Lanka on Sunday, but Litton was still in Dhaka on Tuesday tending to his sickness.

Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin confirmed that Litton would not be able to play in Bangladesh's opener against Sri Lanka.