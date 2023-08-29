    বাংলা

    Litton out of Sri Lanka clash in Asia Cup due to illness

    The BCB has not opted for a replacement yet for Litton

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 August 2023, 12:28 PM
    Updated : 29 August 2023, 12:28 PM

    Bangladesh will not have the services of Litton Das in their opening Asia Cup tie against Sri Lanka as the opener is yet to fully recover from fever.

    The team management did not, however, replace him with any other player in the squad.

    The Asia Cup, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka this edition, will kick off with Pakistan against Nepal, the newest addition to the competition, in the opener in Multan on Wednesday.

    Bangladesh will then take on co-hosts Sri Lanka in Kandy the following day. The Tigers flew for Sri Lanka on Sunday, but Litton was still in Dhaka on Tuesday tending to his sickness.

    Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin confirmed that Litton would not be able to play in Bangladesh's opener against Sri Lanka.

    “We’ll not have Litton Das for the first game. We’ve no plans to send a backup for him yet. Let’s see what happens tomorrow. Our medical team will confirm whether he will travel to Sri Lanka or fly directly to Pakistan and we are waiting for their greenlight,” he said

    After their match against Sri Lanka, the Tigers will fly to Lahore for their game against Afghanistan. If they can clear the group matches, their Super Four game will also be held in Lahore.

    Debashis Chowdhury, the chief physician of the BCB, said Litton's condition had not improved much.

    “Litton’s fever was around 100 degrees Celsius in the morning today. We won't know his condition until his fever subsides. We did another dengue test on him, but the results was negative.”

    "Still, we are staying cautious as sometimes dengue doesn’t show up in tests. He is under observation. We’ll let you know as soon as he recovers.”

    Litton’s absence in the first game paves the way for the debut of Tanzid Hasan, who is likely to accompany Mohammad Naim Sheikh.

    Seamer Ebadot Hossain, Bangladesh’s most successful pacer over the last year, has already been dropped from the Asia Cup squad due to an injury.

