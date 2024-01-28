    বাংলা

    ICC restores Sri Lanka's membership two months after suspension

    The SLC filed an appeal against their suspension with the ICC on Nov 21

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Jan 2024, 02:33 PM
    Updated : 28 Jan 2024, 02:33 PM

    Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been reinstated as a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a two-month suspension, the ICC said on Sunday. 

    The sport's governing body suspended the SLC on Nov. 10 for government interference after Sri Lanka's ministry of sport dismissed the SLC board and replaced it with an interim committee following the country's poor performance at last year's 50-over World Cup. 

    The SLC filed an appeal against their suspension with the ICC on Nov 21. 

    "The (ICC) board have been monitoring the situation since the suspension and are now satisfied that SLC are no longer in breach of membership obligations," ICC said in a statement.

