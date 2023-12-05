Australia's Maxwell clings to Test team recall hopes

Australia's Glenn Maxwell has not given up hope of playing Test cricket again and says his record in the subcontinent could earn him a recall for the first time in more than seven years when the team tour Sri Lanka in early 2025.

The subcontinent has been a happy hunting ground for Maxwell, who played all seven of his Tests against South Asian teams.

His only Test hundred came in India, and he was one of the architects of Australia's triumph in the 50-overs World Cup in India last month.