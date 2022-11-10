    বাংলা

    England bowl first against India in semi-final, Wood, Malan miss out

    The winner will take on Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Nov 2022, 08:25 AM
    Updated : 10 Nov 2022, 08:25 AM

    England have selected batsman Phil Salt and fast bowler Chris Jordan to replace the injured duo of Dawid Malan and paceman Mark Wood for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against India at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

    England will bowl first after winning the toss.

    India are unchanged from their last Super 12 win over Zimbabwe.

    Teams:

    India - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

    England - Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

