    Shanto's twin tons put Bangladesh on top against Afghanistan

    Shanto became the second Bangladeshi batsman to score a century in both innings of a Test match as the hosts stretched their lead past 450 runs

    Published : 16 June 2023, 06:09 AM
    Najmul Hossain Shanto became the second Bangladeshi batsman to score a century in both innings of a Test match to put the Tigers in the driving seat against Afghanistan in a one-off encounter in Dhaka.

    With an overnight lead of 370 runs, Shanto and opener Zakir Hasan continued to impose themselves on the Afghan bowlers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday as Bangladesh were well on course to set a daunting target for the visitors on the third day.

    They added another 57 runs to their century stand in the morning session before Zakir was run out for a brisk 71.

    Shanto went on to cap a memorable outing with back-to-back centuries while sharing the crease with Mominul Haque, the first to achieve the feat for Bangladesh.

    The duo helped Bangladesh extend their lead past 450 runs to all but quash Afghanistan's hopes of a win.

