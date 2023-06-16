Shanto's twin tons put Bangladesh on top against Afghanistan

Najmul Hossain Shanto became the second Bangladeshi batsman to score a century in both innings of a Test match to put the Tigers in the driving seat against Afghanistan in a one-off encounter in Dhaka.

With an overnight lead of 370 runs, Shanto and opener Zakir Hasan continued to impose themselves on the Afghan bowlers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday as Bangladesh were well on course to set a daunting target for the visitors on the third day.