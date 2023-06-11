Was it caught cleanly or not? Green under fire for acrobatic catch

"In the heat of the moment, I thought it was clean and threw it up and obviously showed no sign of any doubt basically. And then it's left up to the third umpire and he agreed."

A livid India captain Rohit Sharma was not convinced but his protests to the umpires fell on deaf ears.

After Gill had trudged back to the pavilion, he tweeted a screen-grab off TV that appeared to show the ball was in contact with the ground and accompanied the image with two magnifying glass emojis.

"It should have been checked better, zoomed in," Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami said.

Alex Carey, who as wicketkeeper stood alongside Green when he took the catch, backed his team mate's version of events.

"I thought he caught it fair and square. It looked good from where I was, and he was really happy with it. The right decision was made," he said.

The moment that lasted a fraction of a second became the major talking point even though Australia ended day four requiring just seven Indian wickets to complete victory over the world's top-ranked team.

India, chasing a nigh-on-impossible 444-run victory target, will resume on 164-3 after Australia declared their second innings on 270-8.