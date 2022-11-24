India begin World Cup preparation, but Williamson stays in present

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan views the one-day series against New Zealand as part of their preparation for the home World Cup next year but rival captain Kane Williamson preferred to stay in the present on Thursday.

India were eliminated in the semi-finals of the 20-overs World Cup in Australia earlier this month but prevailed in the T20 series against New Zealand.

The importance of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand was not lost on Dhawan, who is leading an India side bereft of senior batters, including regular captain Rohit Sharma.