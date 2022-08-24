Clash between ‘Bazball’ and South African seamers sets up intriguing showdown

Despite suffering an innings defeat in the opening match, England do not plan to deviate from their new attacking approach when they host South Africa in the second Test at Old Trafford from Thursday.

England will be hoping the toss and conditions go their way after being on the backfoot from the start of the first Test at Lord’s and eventually capitulating inside three days.

They were undone by an impressive South African attack with four seamers rolling over the English batting order and spinner Keshav Maharaj taking a couple of wickets at the top of the innings to boot.

But both England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum insist they should continue to attack the bowling, casting aside caution and looking to take the game to the bowlers in the new approach dubbed ‘Bazball’.