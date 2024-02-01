Bashir to debut in Visakhapatnam, Anderson replaces Wood

Shoaib Bashir will make his delayed Test debut against India on Friday, while veteran James Anderson will replace Mark Wood as England's lone fast bowler in the second match of the series in Visakhapatnam, touring captain Ben Stokes said.

Off-spinner Bashir missed the opening Test in Hyderabad - where England registered one of their greatest away wins- following a visa delay.

The 20-year-old will replace Somerset team mate Jack Leach, who hurt his left knee while fielding in Hyderabad, where England grabbed a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"The forced change, Bash coming in for Leachy, was a simple one: one spinner out, one spinner in," Stokes told reporters on Thursday.

"He (Bashir) looked very excited."

Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley retained their places in England's spin-heavy attack with Joe Root as a potent part-time option.