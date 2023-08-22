    বাংলা

    Marsh happy to captain Australia for as long as needed

    Being named as T20 and ODI captain continues a memorable year for Marsh, who got married in April and scored a century in his recall to the Ashes

    Reuters
    Published : 22 August 2023, 09:15 AM
    Updated : 22 August 2023, 09:15 AM

    Mitchell Marsh said on Tuesday he will gladly captain Australia for as long as required as the all-rounder prepares to lead the Twenty20 and one-day sides on a tour of South Africa.

    Marsh is stepping in for injured one-day captain Pat Cummins while Cricket Australia has yet to decide on a T20 skipper for the long term following the retirement of Aaron Finch.

    Being named captain of the limited overs sides continues a memorable year for Marsh, who got married in April and scored a century on his recall to the Test squad during the Ashes.

    "It's certainly been a crazy year. Throw in getting married, it's been a good one," he told reporters in Sydney.

    "We’ll get through South Africa and see how we go.

    "I’m available to captain for as long as the team needs me. We’ll see where it all ends."

    Cummins, who also captains the test side, is expected to link up with the squad in India ahead of the 50-overs World Cup which starts in October.

    Marsh said he would probably not "try to reinvent the wheel" while captaining Australia for three one-dayers and five T20s in South Africa.

    "I think the most important thing I’ve learnt about leadership is staying true to yourself," he said.

    "Hopefully I’m a good captain. If not, I won’t be in the job for very long. That’s OK. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity."

    Marsh is looking forward to seeing left-arm pace bowler Spencer Johnson push for a potential debut in place of injured regular quick Mitchell Starc.

    Young legspinner Tanveer Sangha will also hope for a debut.

    "Think there's no doubt we are going to see them in Australian colours over the next few years and we'll get a look at them in South Africa," he said.

    Steve Smith is among the tour's absentees while recovering from a wrist injury which he carried during the Ashes.

    Smith on Tuesday revealed he had torn a tendon in his left wrist during the second test at Lord's, which had ended his hopes of trying his hand at opening in the T20 series in South Africa.

    "It’s kind of the dream job. Everyone wants to open the batting in T20s," he told Australian broadcaster Fox Sports.

    "There’s not much accountability there, you just sort of go out there and play."

    RELATED STORIES
    S Africa select batting talent Brevis for Australia series
    S Africa select batting talent Brevis for Australia series
    He also has experience of playing in the Indian Premier League with the Mumbai Indians
    Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain
    Tamim leaves captaincy
    The talismanic opener last month announced and then reversed his shock decision to retire from international cricket
    Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jul 28, 2023 England's James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh.
    England's Anderson not ready to retire as he nears 41st birthday
    Anderson said he would continue to play as long as he still had the support of skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum
    Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - Jul 23, 2023 General view as ground staff remove the covers ahead of the days play on day 5.
    Australia digests 'hollow' Ashes retention in Manchester rain
    Despite being robbed of victory by the weather, England have only themselves to blame for being on the wrong side of history, a Sydney Morning Herald article says

    Opinion

    How money is shaping a new space race
    Success of Women's World Cup can't hide financial gap with men
    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe