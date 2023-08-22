Marsh happy to captain Australia for as long as needed

"It's certainly been a crazy year. Throw in getting married, it's been a good one," he told reporters in Sydney.

"We’ll get through South Africa and see how we go.

"I’m available to captain for as long as the team needs me. We’ll see where it all ends."

Cummins, who also captains the test side, is expected to link up with the squad in India ahead of the 50-overs World Cup which starts in October.

Marsh said he would probably not "try to reinvent the wheel" while captaining Australia for three one-dayers and five T20s in South Africa.

"I think the most important thing I’ve learnt about leadership is staying true to yourself," he said.

"Hopefully I’m a good captain. If not, I won’t be in the job for very long. That’s OK. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity."

Marsh is looking forward to seeing left-arm pace bowler Spencer Johnson push for a potential debut in place of injured regular quick Mitchell Starc.

Young legspinner Tanveer Sangha will also hope for a debut.