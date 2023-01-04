India's Pant to undergo ligament surgery in Mumbai following car crash

India player Rishabh Pant is being flown to Mumbai where he will undergo surgeries having suffered multiple injuries in a car crash last week, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

Pant was heading to his home town Roorkee when the car he was driving hit a central divider, flipped over and caught fire in the northern state of Uttarakhand in the early hours on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who is currently under treatment in a hospital in Dehradun, would be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.