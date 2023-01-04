    বাংলা

    India's Pant to undergo ligament surgery in Mumbai following car crash

    The 25-year-old was heading to his home town Roorkee when the car he was driving hit a central divider

    India player Rishabh Pant is being flown to Mumbai where he will undergo surgeries having suffered multiple injuries in a car crash last week, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

    Pant was heading to his home town Roorkee when the car he was driving hit a central divider, flipped over and caught fire in the northern state of Uttarakhand in the early hours on Friday.

    The 25-year-old, who is currently under treatment in a hospital in Dehradun, would be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

    "Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," Shah said.

    A flamboyant batsman-wicketkeeper, Pant was part of the India test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh last month.

    "The board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," added Shah.

