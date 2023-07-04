England to host Pakistan in 2024 before T20 World Cup defence

England will kick off their 2024 home campaign with a Twenty20 series against Pakistan in May before the T20 World Cup, followed by test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

England are reigning T20 world champions after beating Pakistan in the 2022 final and will play four matches between May 22-30 before they fly to the West Indies and the United States to defend their world crown.