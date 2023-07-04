    বাংলা

    England to host Pakistan in 2024 before T20 World Cup defence

    They are reigning T20 world champions after beating Pakistan in the 2022 final and will play four matches between May 22-30

    Reuters
    Published : 4 July 2023, 01:21 PM
    Updated : 4 July 2023, 01:21 PM

    England will kick off their 2024 home campaign with a Twenty20 series against Pakistan in May before the T20 World Cup, followed by test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday. 

    England are reigning T20 world champions after beating Pakistan in the 2022 final and will play four matches between May 22-30 before they fly to the West Indies and the United States to defend their world crown.

    England then play three home tests each against West Indies in July and Sri Lanka in August-September. 

    The English summer ends with a three-match T20 series and five one-day internationals against Australia in September. 

    England's women's team will also play Pakistan in May in three T20 matches and three ODIs before they welcome New Zealand for three ODIs and five T20 games.

    RELATED STORIES
    Nissanka century earns Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup berth
    Nissanka earns Sri Lanka World Cup berth
    Sri Lanka chose to field first and restricted Zimbabwe to 165 all out in 32.2 overs
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019 West Indies Carlos Brathwaite runs out Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera
    West Indies' decline a long time coming: Brathwaite
    The two-time world champions suffered a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Scotland in their Super Six clash at the ODI World Cup qualification tournament in Zimbabwe
    Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Sept 11, 2022 Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz in action
    Asia Cup 'hybrid model' clears path for Pakistan's World Cup participation
    Four matches of the Asia Cup are set to be held in Pakistan, and the nine remaining ones will be played in Sri Lanka
    Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Sept 11, 2022 Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.
    Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka to face rape trial in Australia
    The 32-year-old had three of the four sexual assault charges he faced dropped last month

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan