China health commission stops publishing daily COVID figures

China's National Health Commission (NHC) stopped publishing daily COVID-19 data on Sunday, amid doubts about their reliability as infections have exploded in the wake of an abrupt easing of tough restrictions.

"Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the commission said in a statement, without specifying the reasons for the change or how frequently China CDC will update COVID information.

The NHC's halt to reporting daily infection and death totals comes as concerns grow around the lack of vital information since Beijing made sweeping changes to a zero-COVID policy that had put hundreds of millions of its citizens under relentless lockdowns and battered the world's second-largest economy.