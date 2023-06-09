    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 94 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,040,212 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,451

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 June 2023, 11:00 AM
    Updated : 9 June 2023, 11:00 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 94 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,040,212.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,451 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 1,214 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.74 percent.

    With 83 infections, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

    Another 60 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,570.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.35 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 104 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 104 new cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,040,118 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,451
    Bangladesh reports 103 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 103 new cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,040,014 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,451
    Bangladesh reports 197 new COVID cases, 1 death
    Daily virus count: 197 new cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,039,911 as the death toll rises by 1 to 29,451
    Bangladesh reports 75 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 75 cases, 2 deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,039,714 as the death toll rises to 29,450

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps