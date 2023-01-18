Chinese who lost relatives to COVID angry at failure to protect elderly

Former high school teacher Ailia was devastated when her 85-year-old father died after displaying COVID-like symptoms as the virus swept through their hometown in the southeastern province of Jiangxi.

While her father was never tested, Ailia and her mother were both confirmed positive around the same time and she believes that COVID was a cause in his death.

As hundreds of millions of Chinese travel to reunite with families for the Lunar New Year holiday starting Jan 21, many will do so after mourning relatives who died in the COVID-19 wave that has raged across the world's largest population.

For many, bereavement is mixed with anger over what they say was a lack of preparation to protect the elderly before China suddenly abandoned its "zero-COVID" policy in December 2022 after three years of testing, travel restrictions and lockdowns.

Ailia, 56, said that she, like countless Chinese, had supported reopening the economy. Her father died in late December, weeks after China dropped its COVID restrictions.

"We wanted things to open up, but not to open up like this - not at the expense of so many elderly people, which has a huge impact on every family," she said by phone.

On Saturday, China announced that there had been nearly 60,000 COVID-related hospital deaths since the end of "zero-COVID" - a 10-fold increase from previous figures - but many international experts say that is an undercount, in part because it excludes people who died at home, like Ailia's father.